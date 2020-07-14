POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cemeteries running out of space amid Yemen coronavirus outbreak
02:25
World
Cemeteries running out of space amid Yemen coronavirus outbreak
It's been three months since Yemen reported its first case of Covid-19. Official numbers of infections and deaths have since remained low, but aid groups say there's little way to get an accurate picture of the reality. Sarah Balter explains. Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY Are you interested in following the latest coronavirus updates from Africa? Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉 http://trt.world/1tyq #Yemen #Covid19 #Cemeteries
July 14, 2020
