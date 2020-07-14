POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G network
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G network
The British government has just banned the Chinese-owned tel-co Huawei from any involvement in its country's 5G networks. Mobile providers will also be banned from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after December 31. Shamim Chowdhury reminds us about the concerns surrounding the world's biggest telecoms equipment provider.
July 14, 2020
