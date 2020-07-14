POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish gaming export revenues seen climbing to $10B by 2025 | Money Talks
05:25
BizTech
Turkish gaming export revenues seen climbing to $10B by 2025 | Money Talks
Turkey's vibrant start-up scene has produced success stories in food and grocery deliveries, online shopping and fashion. But the biggest standouts are in gaming. The sector has attracted billions of dollars in investments and promises to be one of Turkey's fastest-growing industries. Fabrika Games' chief operating officer Yusuf Berk, joined us from in Istanbul. #Turkey #Gaming
July 14, 2020
