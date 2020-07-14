POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
This mother stood up against deadly coup plotters all by herself
This mother stood up against deadly coup plotters all by herself
This is the story of Safiye Bayat, a mother of two, who confronted armed soldiers on a bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, during the defeated coup on July 15, 2016. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #July15 #CoupAttempt #TurkeyCoupAttempt
July 14, 2020
