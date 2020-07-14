What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

ICC opens case against former Malian fighter in the Hague

Long-awaited trial of one of Mali's most notorious rebel fighters, Al Hassan Abdoul Aziz, has begun at International Criminal Court at The Hague. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #Mali #warcrimes #Hague