Visiting Turkey’s July 15 Memorial Museum
04:45
World
Istanbul’s famous 15 July Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) witnessed one of the most dramatic nights in the country’s history. At the Anatolian end of the bridge now stands a memorial and museum to commemorate the martyrs and tell the story of the defeated coup in 2016. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #July15Memorial #July15Museum #MartyrsMemorial
July 15, 2020
