A Timeline of July 15
A Timeline of July 15
On July 15, 2016, a military faction tried to overthrow the Turkish government by seizing control of the country’s key institutions. Scores of people were killed in the violence and thousands of others injured. Here’s how events unfolded on the night of the failed coup. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #July15 #FailedCoup #Turkey
July 16, 2020
