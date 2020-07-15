World Share

Ethiopian migrants stuck in Yemen due to restrictions

Yemen's response to Covid-19 has created additional problems for migrant workers. Working abroad is the only way they can support their families, but tens of thousands of Ethiopians now find themselves stranded..and unable to support even themselves. Sarah Balter explains.