Ethiopian migrants stuck in Yemen due to restrictions
01:33
World
Ethiopian migrants stuck in Yemen due to restrictions
Yemen's response to Covid-19 has created additional problems for migrant workers. Working abroad is the only way they can support their families, but tens of thousands of Ethiopians now find themselves stranded..and unable to support even themselves. Sarah Balter explains. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #yemen #migrantworkers #yemencoronavirus
July 15, 2020
