Doctors in Serbia’s Sandzak determined to fight the virus
01:36
World
Doctors in Serbia’s Sandzak province are determined to fight for each patient until the Covid-19 pandemic is over, but it’s harder said than done. Many are losing loved ones to the virus themselves. Semir Sejfovic reports. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya #serbiacoronavirus #sandzak #serbiacovid19
July 16, 2020
