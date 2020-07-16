World Share

Turkey marks fourth anniversary of 2016 defeated coup

Turkey has marked four years since the country defeated a military coup. On July 15th, 2016 a network under the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation, attempted to take control of the country. But it was the Turkish people who took to the streets that night to defend democracy. On that day, over 250 people were killed, and more than two thousand others were injured. Commemorations have taken place across the country, but on a smaller scale this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Shamim Choudhary has more.