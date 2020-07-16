POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Six months since first case outside of China
26:00
World
Six months since first case outside of China
It’s been six months since the first coronavirus case was identified OUTSIDE of China. A 61 year old woman flew directly from Wuhan to an airport in Bangkok and was tested positive on January 13th. More flights from China continued to spread the virus around the world and the WHO declared a pandemic two months later on March 11th. More than half a million people have died with Covid-19 in just six months. Over that period we’ve talked to all kinds of people involved in scientific research covering vaccines and treatments and we’re going to look at what they told us at the time and compare it to how things have turned out months down the line.
July 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?