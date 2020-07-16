POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Government spending boosts China's GDP growth to 3.2% in Q2 | Money Talks
05:33
BizTech
Government spending boosts China's GDP growth to 3.2% in Q2 | Money Talks
China's economy is bouncing back from a slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak. Its GDP rose beyond analysts' expectations in the second quarter. But domestic consumption has slowed and demand for exports is weak as other major economies struggle to contain the pandemic. As Mobin Nasir reports, that could make it hard for Beijing to maintain the pace of economic growth. For more on this, Einar Tangen joined us from Beijing. He's a commentator on international politics and economics. #China #GDP #Coronavirus
July 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?