Twitter accounts of high-profile users compromised | Money Talks

07:23
High profile celebrities, politicians and major companies have been targeted in a Twitter hack. Scammers posted bogus messages from the accounts of people like Elon Musk, Kanye West and Bill Gates - promising a bitcoin windfall. The breach has called Twitter's security into question, and led to a share price tumble. We spoke to Santosh Rao from Princeton, New Jersey. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Twitter #CyberCrime #Hack
July 16, 2020
