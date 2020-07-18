POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Decoded: Black Lives Matter
Decoded: Black Lives Matter
How did the Black Lives Matter movement come to dominate US political debate? And how did interactions between authorities and activists shape the movement? Black Lives Matter decoded. Watch other episodes of Decoded 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #BlackLivesMatter #US #GeorgeFloyd
July 18, 2020
