World Share

Lemon Producer in Italy

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Italy into an economic and social crisis, it has increased the demand for lemon. And Carlo De Riso, who heads a lemon co-operative on Italy’s Amalfi coast, suggests not everything has turned sour. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Lemon #Italy #Amalfi