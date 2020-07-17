World Share

Turkey-Egypt Rivalry | Cyprus Peace Operation

There is growing mistrust between Turkey and Egypt, from taking opposing sides in the Libyan conflict to competition for vast energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. We delve into the rivalry between Ankara and Cairo and ask how it will impact the future of the region. Plus, 46 years ago, Turkey launched a military operation to protect the Turkish minority in Cyprus. The intervention came after Greece initiated a coup on the island. Since then, Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines. So, what's the future of this resource-rich Mediterranean island? Guests: Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Omar Ashour Associate Professor at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Ata Atun Professor at Cyprus Science University Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat