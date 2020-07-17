POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Queen knights record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore
01:29
World
Queen knights record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore
The Queen has knighted World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore who raised $40 million for the UK's NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #CaptainTomMoore #TomMoore #fundraiser
July 17, 2020
