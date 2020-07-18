POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Conservationists in Uganda say that most snakes are harmless
02:07
World
Conservationists in Uganda say that most snakes are harmless
In Uganda, conservationists are trying to educate people that most snakes are harmless. The east African nation has over 100 species, few of which are venomous. But the reptiles are often attacked and killed because many people are afraid of them. Philip Owira reports. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom #Snakes #Pytons #AnimalSpecies
July 18, 2020
