Mandatory face mask debate exposes US political divide
Mandatory face mask debate exposes US political divide
The US has the most coronavirus cases in the world but President Donald Trump says he won't issue a national mandate requiring Americans to wear face masks. Coronavirus cases rose in more than 40 states on Friday but local officials remain divided on mask mandates and have been imposing conflicting orders. Natasha Hussain reports. Coronavirus in US 🇺🇸 👉http://trt.world/1359 Watch different episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #Covid19 #FaceMasks #DonaldTrump
July 18, 2020
