POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of sick Palestinians suffer due to blockade
02:13
World
Thousands of sick Palestinians suffer due to blockade
Thousands of sick Palestinians in Gaza, who were supposed to receive medical treatment outside of the strip, are in limbo after the Palestinian Authority suspended it's co-operation with Israel. Exit permits to get treatment are being denied and only about 5 people a day are getting through checkpoints. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. Palestine: 50 Years of Occupation 🇵🇸 👉http://trt.world/135y Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #Palestine #Gaza #Patients
July 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?