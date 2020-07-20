World Share

Why Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in a state of conflict to this day

Border clashes between long-time rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed after a brief pause. Azerbaijan's defence ministry says it was after Armenians shelled Azerbaijani villages with large-calibre weapons. Several days of fighting have led to the deaths of at least 16 people on both sides. Defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar explains why the two countries remain in a state of conflict to this day.