POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in a state of conflict to this day
01:37
World
Why Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in a state of conflict to this day
Border clashes between long-time rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed after a brief pause. Azerbaijan's defence ministry says it was after Armenians shelled Azerbaijani villages with large-calibre weapons. Several days of fighting have led to the deaths of at least 16 people on both sides. Defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar explains why the two countries remain in a state of conflict to this day. Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pg7 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Azerbaijan #Armenia #AzerbaijanArmenia
July 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?