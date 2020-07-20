POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cyprus: Operation for Peace
Despite calls to withdraw, Turkey has troops stationed on the troubled island of Cyprus. It’s now 46 years since Turkey deployed its military to stop the systematic massacre of Turkish Cypriots. Srebrenica Genocide 👉 http://trt.world/Srebrenica Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pg7 Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #TurkishCypriots #Turkey #CyprusPeaceOperation
July 20, 2020
