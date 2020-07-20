World Share

YEMEN CRISIS: Why is it forgotten?

Almost within touching distance of some of the world’s wealthiest capitals lies Yemen - where the level of suffering of its people has the UN calling this “the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.” And yet the conflict has disappeared from the front pages. What is it going to take to save a population that seems largely to have been forgotten? Guests: Stephen Day Professor of International Affairs Afrah Nasser Yemen Researcher at Human Rights Watch Sherine El Taraboulsi-McCarthy Overseas Development Institute Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.