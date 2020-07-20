POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Wirecard cheated investors out of billions. Who knew what, and when?
03:53
Wirecard cheated investors out of billions, hacked and sued journalists, and lied about its business, while the German government and its agencies allowed it to happen. How did this happen? Taha Arvas explains, In Brief. All other episodes of In Brief 👉 http://trt.world/138y On the Map - Coronavirus Editions 👉 http://trt.world/138n TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Wirecard #Germany #MarkusBraun
July 20, 2020
