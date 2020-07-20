World Share

First human trial of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise

The WHO has expressed concern about the spread of the disease across Africa. But, in the midst of such concerning numbers, there are almost two dozen vaccines already being clinically trialled. One being developed at Oxford University has shown particular promise, as our health correspondent Nicola Hill reports. Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY #AstraZeneca #OxfordVaccine #Covid19vaccine