Covid-19 exposes inequalities in Ugandan education system
02:04
World
It’s been one month since Uganda relaxed its coronavirus restrictions, but authorities are still considering whether schools should be reopened. Some parents say they’re not ready to send their children back into crowded classrooms. While there are educational facilities that offer online learning, as Reagan Des Vignes reports, many Ugandans can’t afford it. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb Wuhan coronavirus explained 👉https://youtu.be/0EgpLg8ywcU Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos #ugandacoronavirus #ugandacovid19 #ugandanews
July 20, 2020
