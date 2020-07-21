POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic means few people witness annual wildebeest crossing into Kenya
01:39
World
Pandemic means few people witness annual wildebeest crossing into Kenya
Each year thousands of wildebeest cross from Tanzania's Serengeti into the Maasai Mara Nature Reserve in Kenya. But this year, only a few people will get to witness the annual migration due to the global pandemic. Philip Owira has more. Locust Attacks 👉 http://trt.world/13qr Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange #Wildebeest #Kenya #Tanzania
July 21, 2020
