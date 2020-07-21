World Share

TRAVEL AND THE PANDEMIC: The Future of Tourism

Every way we move around is different to how it was six months ago. Driving, commuting - and holidaying. How's the travel industry going to adapt? If it doesn't it may find itself up a dead-end street. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.