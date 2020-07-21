World Share

China ‘Masks’ Demographic Genocide of Uighurs in Xinjiang

The masks you are wearing to protect yourself from Coronavirus might actually have been produced through the forced labour of Uighurs. A New York Times investigation revealed how China is using Uighurs to produce the personal protection equipment in what it calls a ‘poverty reduction’ programme. It’s the latest tactic China has used to force Uighurs into submission. Another recent investigation revealed the ugly face of China’s birth control campaign in the Uighur region, which experts have likened to a ‘demographic genocide.’ The Chinese Government has denied all of these reports as it continues to maintain that it is fighting religious extremism in the region. #UighurGenocide #Xinjiang #China