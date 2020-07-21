POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders approve $2.1T coronavirus response package | Money Talks
The European Union has approved a record-breaking stimulus package to revive an economy ravaged by COVID-19 induced lockdowns. It follows marathon talks that exposed deep divisions between the bloc's wealthy nations and members hardest hit by the pandemic. Paolo Montecillo reports. And Philipp Heimberger helped unpack this historic deal. He's an economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies. #Cororonavirus #EU #StimulusPackage
July 21, 2020
