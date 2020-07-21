POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's cinemas struggle to survive amid COVID-19 lockdowns | Money Talks
02:50
BizTech
India's cinemas are losing millions of dollars in revenue. They’ve been shut down since March, and online streaming services like Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Netflix are scooping up their audiences, along with distribution rights for many new releases. Cinema owners say they can reopen by enforcing social distancing rules. But for many of them, the COVID-19 lockdown could be The End. Mobin Nasir reports. #India #Cinema #Streaming
July 21, 2020
