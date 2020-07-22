POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has a vaccine for the coronavirus been found and what does it mean for you?
The first vaccine to end the pandemic might be ready shortly. What will this mean for you and how long will it take to rid the entire globe of Covid-19? All other episodes of In Brief 👉 http://trt.world/138y How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉 https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb #Vaccine #Moderna #Astrazeneca
July 22, 2020
