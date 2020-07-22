POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 symptoms could last for months
02:27
World
Thousands of people who supposedly suffered from a mild or moderate form of Covid-19 have been struggling with the virus symptoms for months. https://www.longcovid.org and https://www.longcovidsos.org @HBFilms. @LongCovidSOS @long_covid #LongCovid Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb #coronavirus #symptoms #covid19
July 22, 2020
