Kenyan fishermen blame Ethiopian dam for fish depletion
02:01
World
Kenyan fishermen blame Ethiopian dam for fish depletion
Environmentalists and fishing communities around Kenya's Lake Turkana blame Ethiopia's mega-dam for causing reduced fish stocks. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉 http://trt.world/1tyq Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya #Kenya #Ethiopia #Damn
July 22, 2020
