America and The World | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

With less than four months until the US presidential election, and with former Vice President Joe #Biden continuing to extend his lead in the polls over President Donald Trump, the Democratic presumptive nominee has vowed to undo President Trump's decision to formally withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, in the most recent survey by Pew Research, a nonpartisan think thank, on how the rest of the world views the US, Trump ratings remain low while views of the US stay mostly favorable. Across Europe, 3 in 4 lack confidence in Trump's leadership in countries such as Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands. In Mexico, nearly 90% do not have confidence in the US President. As Joe Biden continues to forge ahead in the polls, can he restore American leadership in the world and strengthen democracy at home? Guests: Thomas Shannon Acting Secretary of State in early 2017 William Fallon Former Head of US Central Command