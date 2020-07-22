World Share

TRAVEL AND THE PANDEMIC: Is the staycation the new normal?

There’s the luxury holiday abroad with sun, sand and sangria - and there’s the stay-at-home one with wild weather and sea temperatures that give you goosebumps - if you’re brave enough to go in at all. Which would you choose? Well, times are changing. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Travel #Staycation #Travelcovid #Holiday #Travelling