POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump deploys hundreds of federal officers to big cities
02:45
World
Trump deploys hundreds of federal officers to big cities
US President Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to deploy more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities, including Chicago and New York. He’s says he wants to clamp down on anti-police protests and rising rates of violent crime. Trump says the Democratic-led cities are out of control but critics accuse him of the same thing. Philip Owira has more. #usfederalagents #trumpfederalofficers #portlandprotests
July 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?