World Share

Trump deploys hundreds of federal officers to big cities

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to deploy more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities, including Chicago and New York. He’s says he wants to clamp down on anti-police protests and rising rates of violent crime. Trump says the Democratic-led cities are out of control but critics accuse him of the same thing. Philip Owira has more. #usfederalagents #trumpfederalofficers #portlandprotests