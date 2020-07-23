World Share

SYRIA’S ECONOMIC CRISIS: New pressure on the regime?

Food in Syria now costs 20 times what it did before the civil war and even bread is getting hard to come by. People may have endured ten years of conflict, but will this and increasing economic hardship put extra pressure on the Assad regime? Ibrahim Olabi Lawyer and Activist Rahaf al Doughli Middle East Politics Lecturer at Lancaster University Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest​ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.