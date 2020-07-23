World Share

Will Ghislaine Maxwell make it to trial? Ex-Warden talks

Well it sounds simple, all the U.S. government has to do is keep Ghislaine Maxwell alive until her trial next year, and yet there are plenty of reasons to fear she may never make it to court; just consider how easily her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail almost exactly a year ago. Maxwell’s being held at a different detention centre in New York, but it still has a terrible reputation and houses all sorts of suspects including alleged murderers, sex offenders, and terrorists. The fear is that Maxwell, who’s accused of grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, could either kill herself, or be attacked by another inmate. Her lawyers worry she might even catch Covid-19 - they requested bail on that basis but bail was denied, her trial set for July 2021.