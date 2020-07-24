German army lost 100,000 rounds of ammunition | 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
This week we are looking at: -More than 100,000 rounds of ammunition missing from German army -20% of children in Germany living in poverty -Merkel’s government under pressure over negligence in fraud scandal -Street party turns into clashes with police in Frankfurt -German intelligence monitors people’s WhatsApp conversations Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
July 24, 2020
