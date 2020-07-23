POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US jobless claims rise unexpectedly as outbreak worsens | Money Talks
07:39
BizTech
US jobless claims rise unexpectedly as outbreak worsens | Money Talks
There are signs the coronavirus resurgence across the United States is already taking a toll on the economy, after the number of Americans filing for unemployment rose for the first time in 15 weeks. More than 1.4 million people lodged jobless claims last week, as a surge in cases in California, Texas, Florida and other states forced governors to either halt or reverse their re-opening plans. Lawmakers now have a week to reach a deal on a new stimulus package that will help mitigate the nation's worsening health and economic crisis. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on America's jobs crisis, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets in New York. #USjobs #UnemploymentClaims #Coronavirus
July 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?