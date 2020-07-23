BizTech Share

US jobless claims rise unexpectedly as outbreak worsens | Money Talks

There are signs the coronavirus resurgence across the United States is already taking a toll on the economy, after the number of Americans filing for unemployment rose for the first time in 15 weeks. More than 1.4 million people lodged jobless claims last week, as a surge in cases in California, Texas, Florida and other states forced governors to either halt or reverse their re-opening plans. Lawmakers now have a week to reach a deal on a new stimulus package that will help mitigate the nation's worsening health and economic crisis. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on America's jobs crisis, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets in New York. #USjobs #UnemploymentClaims #Coronavirus