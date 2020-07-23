Tesla speeds past earnings and revenue expectations | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
For the first time in its 17-year history, Tesla has reported a fourth straight quarterly profit. The electric carmaker has shrugged off the global coronavirus crisis and defied Wall Street predictions, thanks to cost-cutting and higher regulatory credit revenue - payments the company receives from other carmakers to offset emissions. It's a milestone for CEO Elon Musk, whose mission of steering the car industry into an electric future has often been questioned by investors. For more on this Jim Saker joined us from Loughborough in the UK. He's the director of the Centre for Automotive Management at Loughborough University. #Tesla #Revenue #ElectricCars
July 23, 2020
