World Share

Refugees in Greece Are Vanishing

Although data shows that the number of refugees arriving in Europe from Turkey is down 94 percent since 2016, the ones that do still make the journey are finding new dangers. Recent media investigations show that refugees on Greek Islands in the Aegean are starting to ‘disappear,' and there have also been reports that the Greek government is illegally pushing refugees back. We look at this disturbing trend, which Athens has so far denied. Guests: Basak Yavcan Assistant Professor at TOBB Hanne Beirens Director at MPI Europe