A new brain implant can help decode what people are saying

A top neuroscientist, known as the “Father of Cyborgs”, is crowdfunding to continue his research into what’s known as Silent Speech. Dr Phillip Kennedy has developed a brain implant that can help decode what people are saying in their heads, and allow a computer to say it out loud. The only catch is that it costs half a million dollars per person, and means brain surgery for patients with degenerative diseases who can no longer talk. Our health correspondent, Nicola Hill has more been to meet with one such patient in Kent in the UK, to find out if this experimental surgery appeals. #science #brainimplant #speechgeneratingdevice