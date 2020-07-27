World Share

VIRUSES: Why do we need them?

We all know by now what a bad virus can do. But were you aware that without viruses there would be no life on earth. Say hello to the Good Viruses. Guests: Paul Turner Evolutionary Biologist at Yale University Marilyn Roossinck Virus Ecologist at Penn State University John Bell Senior Scientist at Ottawa Hospital Research Institute