World Share

Tunisia: New PM, New Era?

It gave birth to the Arab Spring Movement, but Tunisia's post revolution path has not been a smooth one. The North African nation has spent the last decade weathering a perfect storm of social and political instability, made worse by a lagging economy and the coronavirus pandemic. The country now has a new prime minister: Hichem Mechichi. So, is his appointment the kickstart Tunisia needs to get back on track or just another false start? Guests: Mohamed-Dhia Hammami Tunisian Affairs Analyst Radwan Masmoudi Member of Ennahda Party Ahmed Amouri Independent Political Activist