POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Price of precious metal reaches record high | Money Talks
06:33
BizTech
Price of precious metal reaches record high | Money Talks
The price of gold broke a nearly decade-old record as investors around the world look to keep their money in the safest asset available. And with the pandemic and geopolitical tensions getting worse, analysts say this gold rush is only just beginning. For more, we spoke to Marc Chandler. He's chief market strategist at the trading firm Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. #PreciousMetals #GoldPrice #Commodities
July 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?