Price of precious metal reaches record high | Money Talks

The price of gold broke a nearly decade-old record as investors around the world look to keep their money in the safest asset available. And with the pandemic and geopolitical tensions getting worse, analysts say this gold rush is only just beginning. For more, we spoke to Marc Chandler. He's chief market strategist at the trading firm Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.