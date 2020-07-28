World Share

Layoffs continue as Covid-19 worsens economic problems

In Egypt, shutdowns due to the pandemic have crippled the hospitality and entertainment industries. Many actors and employees have taken cuts to paychecks or been laid off as their employers have closed. Egypt’s national statistics agency says more than 30,000 people have lost their jobs since Covid-19 hit the country in March. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #egyptcoronavirus #egypteconomy #egyptunemployment