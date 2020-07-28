POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHAT MAKES US HAPPY: Has COVID-19 changed it?

Smile. It’s time to find out what makes you happy. Maybe it’s the little things. Perhaps, it’s just being content with your life. Stay with us and you might learn how to make life that little bit lighter. GUESTS Charlie Lea Senior Lecturer at the University of Brighton Christopher Boyce Happiness and Wellbeing Expert Trudi Edginton Clinical Psychologist and Mindfulness Teacher Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
July 28, 2020
