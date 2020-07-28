Republicans propose $1T coronavirus relief package | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The stage has been set for contentious talks on Capitol Hill in Washington as Republicans and Democrats try to reach a deal on the extension of coronavirus relief measures. That's as the pandemic continues to spread at an alarming rate in the US, weighing down the world's largest economy. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on this showdown, we spoke to Christian Lawrence. He's senior market strategist at Rabobank in New York. #USeconomy #StimulusPackage #Coronavirus
July 28, 2020
